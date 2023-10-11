Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rising oil prices, surging inflation: The Arab embargo 50 years ago weaponized oil to inflict economic trauma – sound familiar?

By Jim Krane, Fellow in Energy Studies, Baker Institute for Public Policy; Lecturer, Rice University
Mark Finley, Fellow in Energy and Global Oil, Baker Institute for Public Policy, Rice University
Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine reprised the risks of energy weaponization, but the oil landscape today and energy security itself are changing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Here's what's driving the record autumn heat (it's not just carbon emissions)
~ The afterglow of an explosive collision between giant planets may have been detected in a far-off star system
~ How morbid curiosity can lead people to conspiracy theories
~ Why 'toxic masculinity' isn't a useful term for understanding all of the ways to be a man
~ How collective memories fuel conflicts
~ Expanding London's Ulez has sparked fractious debate – psychologists explain how it can be de-escalated
~ How to read Haruki Murakami in English the Japanese way – in four steps
~ Deaths and abuse in UK immigration detention – my research shows extent of mental health problem
~ How Hamas weaponised Palestinians' despair
~ Israel-Gaza conflict: an opportunity for Putin while the world is distracted
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter