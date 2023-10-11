Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Here's what's driving the record autumn heat (it's not just carbon emissions)

By Paulo Ceppi, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, Imperial College London
Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate, University of Leeds
Climate scientists have detected a striking jump in global temperatures during 2023. September was 1.75°C above Earth’s pre-industrial average temperature and a whole half-degree celsius warmer than the previous hottest September.

These observations have been variously described as “shocking”, “mind-blowing” and “gobsmacking” by leading…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
