Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How collective memories fuel conflicts

By Olumba E. Ezenwa, Doctoral Research Fellow, Conflict, Violence, & Terrorism Research Centre, Royal Holloway University of London
When a group of youths attacked shops and buildings in Tallinn, Estonia, on the evening of April 26, 2007, it sparked two days of civil unrest. This resulted in the death of a young man, injuries to 100 people, including 13 police officers, and the arrest of over 1,000 people.

The unrest was due to a disagreement between two communities – ethnic Estonians and ethnic Russians – over how they should remember the events of the second world war and the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rising oil prices, surging inflation: The Arab embargo 50 years ago weaponized oil to inflict economic trauma – sound familiar?
~ Here's what's driving the record autumn heat (it's not just carbon emissions)
~ The afterglow of an explosive collision between giant planets may have been detected in a far-off star system
~ How morbid curiosity can lead people to conspiracy theories
~ Why 'toxic masculinity' isn't a useful term for understanding all of the ways to be a man
~ Expanding London's Ulez has sparked fractious debate – psychologists explain how it can be de-escalated
~ How to read Haruki Murakami in English the Japanese way – in four steps
~ Deaths and abuse in UK immigration detention – my research shows extent of mental health problem
~ How Hamas weaponised Palestinians' despair
~ Israel-Gaza conflict: an opportunity for Putin while the world is distracted
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter