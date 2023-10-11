Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to read Haruki Murakami in English the Japanese way – in four steps

By Gitte Marianne Hansen, Reader in Japanese Studies, Newcastle University
With more than 40 years of writing to choose from, it’s difficult to know where to begin when reading Haruki Murakami. Earlier this year in Japan, he published his 15th novel, The City and Its Uncertain Walls, though the release date for an English translation has not yet been announced.

While Murakami first gained attention in the English-reading world with the translation of The Wind-up…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
