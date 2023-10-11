Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deaths and abuse in UK immigration detention – my research shows extent of mental health problem

By Blerina Kellezi, Associate Professor in Social and Trauma Psychology, Nottingham Trent University
The death of 39-year-old Frank Ospina, a Colombian man in immigration detention in the UK, shocked his family. Ospina was awaiting deportation, and his mental health appeared to deteriorate rapidly. He is thought to have taken his own life in March 2023.

I study trauma in the aftermath of war and conflict, and have researched what life is like for the thousands of people in immigration…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
