Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Hamas weaponised Palestinians' despair

By Marie Durrieu, Doctorante associée à l'Institut de Recherche Stratégique de l'École Militaire en science politique et relations internationales (CMH EA 4232-UCA), Sciences Po
The scale of Hamas’ attack on Israel on 7 and 8 October is unprecedented and the failure of the Israeli army and secret services, astonishing. Yet for observers such as former Israeli ambassador to France, Elie Barnavi, the events that have unfolded in the region over the past days were “surprising but predictable”.

On the ground, from which I have just returned,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
