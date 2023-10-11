Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel-Gaza conflict: an opportunity for Putin while the world is distracted

By Robert M. Dover, Professor of Intelligence and National Security, University of Hull
Time is an ally of Russia in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia needs to reduce its rate of battlefield deaths and remain militarily active in Ukraine for as long as possible.

A great aid to Vladimir Putin would be a disruption in the supply of weapons to Kyiv, and a diminishing commitment from European and US governments to support the war or to provide military equipment. A rival crisis to distract Ukraine’s allies, in the form of war in the Middle East, could provide just this.

Hamas’s violent incursion into Israel from Gaza on Saturday October…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rising oil prices, surging inflation: The Arab embargo 50 years ago weaponized oil to inflict economic trauma – sound familiar?
~ Here's what's driving the record autumn heat (it's not just carbon emissions)
~ The afterglow of an explosive collision between giant planets may have been detected in a far-off star system
~ How morbid curiosity can lead people to conspiracy theories
~ Why 'toxic masculinity' isn't a useful term for understanding all of the ways to be a man
~ How collective memories fuel conflicts
~ Expanding London's Ulez has sparked fractious debate – psychologists explain how it can be de-escalated
~ How to read Haruki Murakami in English the Japanese way – in four steps
~ Deaths and abuse in UK immigration detention – my research shows extent of mental health problem
~ How Hamas weaponised Palestinians' despair
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter