Labour's immigration policy: will focus on 'security' win an election?

By Erica Consterdine, Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Lancaster University
Labour’s immigration policy is starting to take shape. Migration, historically, has been a tricky issue for the party. So it’s perhaps not surprising that they are taking a leaf from the Conservative playbook by focusing on border security. But Labour has shifted the villain from asylum seekers to smuggling gangs.

Speaking at Labour party conference, the shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, announced a new cross-border unit of hundreds of police officers to go after smugglers. Labour leader Keir…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
