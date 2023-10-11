Tolerance.ca
Students understand calculus better when the lessons are active

By Laird Kramer, Professor of Physics, Florida International University
College students learn more calculus in an active learning course in which students solve problems during class than in a traditional lecture-based course. That’s according to a peer-reviewed study my colleagues and I published in Science. We also found that college students better understood complex calculus concepts and earned better grades in the active learning course.

The findings held across racial and ethnic groups, genders and college majors, and for both first-time college and transfer students…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
