Türkiye: Convictions of Osman Kavala & four others needs urgent international response

By Amnesty International
The prosecution of human rights defender Osman Kavala and four co-defendants in connection with mass protests a decade ago has been unfair and essentially a political show trial from the beginning, a group of nine non-governmental organisations including Amnesty International, said today ahead of an urgent debate at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of […] The post Türkiye: Convictions of Osman Kavala & four others needs urgent international response appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


