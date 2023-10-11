Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cheng Lei released by China and reunited with family in Melbourne

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Cheng Lei’s release comes after three years of detainment and continued representations by Australia, including by the prime minister himself.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
