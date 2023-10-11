The 'yes' campaign is generating the most media and social media content. Yet, it continues to trail in the polls
By Andrea Carson, Professor of Political Communication, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe University
Justin Phillips, Senior Lecturer, University of Waikato
Max Grömping, Senior Lecturer, Griffith University
Rebecca Strating, Director, La Trobe Asia and Associate Professor, La Trobe University, La Trobe University
Simon Jackman, Professor, University of Sydney
Our research has found the ‘yes’ side has been generating the lion’s share of Voice content in the media and social media over the past six weeks, but is still trailing in the polls.
- Tuesday, October 10, 2023