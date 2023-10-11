Tolerance.ca
How should I add sunscreen to my skincare routine now it's getting hotter?

By Monika Janda, Professor in Behavioural Science, The University of Queensland
Caitlin Horsham, Research Manager, The University of Queensland
Katie Lee, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Sun exposure is the number one cause of skin cancer – including the most deadly form, melanoma. High levels of sun exposure cause an estimated 7,200 melanomas in Australia each year.

Too much sun exposure can also lead to premature ageing, resulting in wrinkles, fine lines and age spots.

Can a tweak to your skincare routine help prevent this?

Read complete article

© The Conversation -
