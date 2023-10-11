Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal Courts Refuse to Register Same-Sex Marriages

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Surendra Pandey, right, and Maya Gurung, who married six years ago, pose for a photograph during an interview with the Associated Press in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 29, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha Two lower courts in Nepal have denied a couple recognition of their marriage, in defiance of the Supreme Court’s recent interim order to register same-sex marriages while legislative change is pending. The couple – Maya Gurung and Surendra Pandey – are considering seeking redress at the Supreme Court. Gurung, a transgender woman who is legally recognized as male,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
