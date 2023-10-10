Tolerance.ca
America's farmers are getting older, and young people aren't rushing to join them

By David R. Buys, Associate Professor of Health, Mississippi State University
John J. Green, Director of the Southern Rural Development Center & Professor of Agricultural Economics, Mississippi State University
Mary Nelson Robertson, Assistant Professor of Human Development and Family Science, Mississippi State University
On Oct. 12, National Farmers’ Day, Americans honor the hardworking people who keep the world fed and clothed.

But the farming labor force has a problem: It’s aging rapidly.

The average American farmer is 57 and a half years old, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s up sharply from 1978, when the figure was just…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
