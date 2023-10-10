Even temporary global warming above 2℃ will affect life in the oceans for centuries
By Tilo Ziehn, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Andrew Lenton, Director Permanent Carbon Locking Future Science Platform (CarbonLock), CSIRO Environment, CSIRO
Yeray Santana-Falcón, Postdoctoral research fellow, CNRM, Météo-France (Toulouse, France)
A climate overshoot that creates warmer oceans with lower oxygen levels will reduce the suitable habitat for many marine species long after CO₂ levels have peaked and declined.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 10, 2023