Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even temporary global warming above 2℃ will affect life in the oceans for centuries

By Tilo Ziehn, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Andrew Lenton, Director Permanent Carbon Locking Future Science Platform (CarbonLock), CSIRO Environment, CSIRO
Yeray Santana-Falcón, Postdoctoral research fellow, CNRM, Météo-France (Toulouse, France)
A climate overshoot that creates warmer oceans with lower oxygen levels will reduce the suitable habitat for many marine species long after CO₂ levels have peaked and declined.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
