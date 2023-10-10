Tolerance.ca
Israel-Hamas war: A political scientist explains why the very subject of peace is now unthinkable

By Samy Cohen, Directeur de recherche émérite (CERI), Sciences Po
Hamas’ surprise attack on Southern Israel on 7 October marks the bloodiest assault the state has sustained since its creation in 1948. At the time of writing, the death toll on the Israeli side has reached 900. In Gaza, retaliatory Israeli strikes have left more than 700 people dead, according to Palestinian authorities, a day after the government laid total siege on the Hamas-held Gaza Strip. The Israeli army has announced it has retrieved the bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters.

Are we heading…


Read complete article


