Human Rights Observatory

How sodium-ion batteries could make electric cars cheaper

By Robert House, Royal Academy of Engineering Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Cars that burn petrol and diesel must be replaced with renewable alternatives if the climate crisis is to be overcome. Electric vehicles (EVs) are widely viewed as the best option available.

This is because EVs can be powered by renewable electricity from the grid, avoiding the need for fossil fuels. They can store and release this energy with close to 100% efficiency, whereas the internal combustion engine in most modern cars can only usefully convert about 30% of the energy from fuel. EVs can also be recharged…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
