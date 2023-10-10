Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How loneliness changes the way our brains process the world

By Robin Kramer, Senior Lecturer in the School of Psychology, University of Lincoln
If there’s one thing we as humans seem to have in common, it’s that most of us have felt lonely at one time or another. But is the pain that comes with feeling socially isolated simply a part of being human? Why does the world seem so different when we’re feeling lonely?

Recent research has begun to provide some answers. And it turns out that loneliness can affect your perception and cognition.

Although no one enjoys the feeling of loneliness, scientists have argued that humans…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
