Building on the greenbelt is central to solving the housing crisis – just look at how the edges of cities have changed

By Cameron McEwan, Associate Professor in Architecture, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Andreas Lechner, Associate Professor, Graz University of Technology
Amid new targets of 1.5m new homes over five years, the Labour party has pledged to review the planning rules which dictate where housing in England can be built. The shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has said that “a common-sense approach” to deciding quite what land…The Conversation


