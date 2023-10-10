Tolerance.ca
Claudia Goldin’s Nobel Prize win is a victory for women in economics − and the field as a whole

By Veronika Dolar, Associate Professor of Economics, SUNY Old Westbury
Economic history has long been chronicled through a male lens, emphasizing the contributions of men and their viewpoints. For proof, just look to the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. It’s been awarded to 90 men since 1969 – and just three women.

The third woman to win the prize, distinguished Harvard labor economist Claudia Goldin, was honored on Oct.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
