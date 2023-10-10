Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Middle East expert Ian Parmeter on the Israeli/Palestinian conflict

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In this podcast, expert on the Middle East and former Australian ambassador to Lebanon Ian Parmeter joins The Conversation to analyse the conflict so far; explaining its background and ramifications.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sidelined no longer, Claudia Goldin wins the 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics for examining why gender pay gaps persist
~ Ghosts: the uncanny similarity between the BBC comedy and a 'real' Victorian haunted house
~ Human Rights Education toolkit for 2023’s Write for Rights campaign
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrants workers who toiled in Amazon warehouses were deceived and exploited
~ Nobel prize in economics: Claudia Goldin's work is a goldmine for understanding the gender pay gap and women's empowerment
~ Rwanda: Global Playbook of Abuse to Silence Critics
~ UK: Abandon Rwanda Asylum Transfer Plan
~ Tunisia: African Migrants Intercepted at Sea, Expelled
~ Indonesian urban poor suffer the most in extreme weather caused by climate change
~ Chained, Locked Up, and Abused … Because of a Disability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter