Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Migrants workers who toiled in Amazon warehouses were deceived and exploited

By Amnesty International
Contracted workers in Amazon warehouses in Saudi Arabia were deceived by recruitment agents and labour supply companies, cheated of their earnings, housed in appalling conditions and prevented from finding alternative employment or leaving the country, Amnesty International said today. A new report, Don't worry, it's a branch of Amazon, shows how Amazon failed to prevent contracted workers in


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
