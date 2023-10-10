Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel prize in economics: Claudia Goldin's work is a goldmine for understanding the gender pay gap and women's empowerment

By Alessandra Casarico, Associate Professor of Public Economics, Bocconi University
Women stirred up a “quiet revolution” in the labour market, according to Claudia Goldin, the Henry Lee Professor of Economics at Harvard University. She is the 2023 winner of the Nobel prize in economics for her analysis of gender differences in the labour market, particularly the persistent problem of the gender pay gap.

“Most of her research interprets the present through the lens of the past and explores the origins of current issues of concern,” according to


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rwanda: Global Playbook of Abuse to Silence Critics
~ UK: Abandon Rwanda Asylum Transfer Plan
~ Tunisia: African Migrants Intercepted at Sea, Expelled
~ Indonesian urban poor suffer the most in extreme weather caused by climate change
~ Chained, Locked Up, and Abused … Because of a Disability
~ The Nullarbor's rich cultural history, vast cave systems and unique animals all deserve better protection
~ Behind the scenes of the Voice referendum, Australia's museums are already collecting the history of tomorrow
~ 'I can't argue away the shame': frontier violence and family history converge in David Marr's harrowing and important new book
~ Does your employer have to tell if they're spying on you through your work computer?
~ When you have a baby, can you stay friends with people who don't have kids?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter