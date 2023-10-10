Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesian urban poor suffer the most in extreme weather caused by climate change

By Muhammad Rifqi Damm, PhD Student, University of Gothenburg
Cindy Rianti Priadi, Assistant Professor in Environmental Engineering, Universitas Indonesia
Inaya Rakhmani, Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Universitas Indonesia, Universitas Indonesia
Muhammad Irvan, Deputi Operasional ARC UI, Universitas Indonesia
Extreme weather as a result of climate change has caused disasters and catastrophes around the globe.

In mid-2023, flash floods inundated roads and displaced millions in the US, South Korea, Pakistan and Turkey. Asia has seen more than 100 deaths during…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
