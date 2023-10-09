Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When you have a baby, can you stay friends with people who don't have kids?

By Catherine E Wood, Associate Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Swinburne University of Technology
Parents often have nothing left in the tank to give after a day of parenting. So friends without kids can feel neglected without fully understanding it is not about them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
