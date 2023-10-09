Wild plants may edit their genomes in the same way we make GM crops – and it could be crucial to evolution
By Luke Dunning, Natural Environment Research Council Independent Research Fellow, University of Sheffield
Lara Pereira, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Genetics, University of Sheffield
Pauline Raimondeau, Postdoctoral Associate in Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, Yale University
Genetically modified (GM) crops may be controversial, but similar processes happen naturally with wild plants. However, scientists have long been puzzled about how these processes happen. Our recent study may help researchers solve the mystery.
People often use the “tree of life” as a metaphor to describe the evolutionary relationships between organisms. The more closely related species are, the closer…
