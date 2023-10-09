Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wild plants may edit their genomes in the same way we make GM crops – and it could be crucial to evolution

By Luke Dunning, Natural Environment Research Council Independent Research Fellow, University of Sheffield
Lara Pereira, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Genetics, University of Sheffield
Pauline Raimondeau, Postdoctoral Associate in Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, Yale University
Genetically modified (GM) crops may be controversial, but similar processes happen naturally with wild plants. However, scientists have long been puzzled about how these processes happen. Our recent study may help researchers solve the mystery.

People often use the “tree of life” as a metaphor to describe the evolutionary relationships between organisms. The more closely related species are, the closer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Nullarbor's rich cultural history, vast cave systems and unique animals all deserve better protection
~ Behind the scenes of the Voice referendum, Australia's museums are already collecting the history of tomorrow
~ 'I can't argue away the shame': frontier violence and family history converge in David Marr's harrowing and important new book
~ Does your employer have to tell if they're spying on you through your work computer?
~ When you have a baby, can you stay friends with people who don't have kids?
~ Trump vs Haley vs DeSantis: inside the real battle for the 2024 Republican nomination
~ A short history of insomnia and how we became obsessed with sleep
~ Why Al-Aqsa remains a sensitive site in Palestine-Israel conflict
~ The secrets to self-confidence, according to cognitive science
~ Shouting at children linked to depression – but defining what counts as verbal abuse is what will help prevent harmful parenting
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter