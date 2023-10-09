Tolerance.ca
Israel-Hamas war: updates on The Conversation's coverage of the conflict

By Stephen Khan, Global Executive Editor, The Conversation
The dramatic and shocking renewal of hostilities in Israel and the Palestinian territories over the weekend has dominated traditional and social media outlets as viewers and readers seek to understand the rapidly moving events. Within hours of the Hamas incursion into Israel from Gaza, The Conversation published analysis by academic researchers. Conversation content is always grounded in such expertise.

As ever in these moments, we receive many pitches from within our global academic community. Our journalists…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
