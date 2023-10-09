Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Witchcraft in Ghana: help should come before accusations begin

By Matthew Mabefam, Lecturer, Development Studies, The University of Melbourne
Witchcraft is generally understood to refer to a supernatural power possessed by an individual. In Ghana, particularly in the northern parts of the country, the subject continues to spark fierce debates.

In regions such as Northern, Savanna and North East, people accused of witchcraft are banished from their communities. In response, other communities have provided refuge for displaced people. These places of refuge have themselves sparked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
