Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sho Madjozi: the pop star using traditional culture to shape a fresh identity for young South Africans

By Owen Seda, Associate Professor in Performing Arts, Tshwane University of Technology
Motshidisi Manyeneng, Lecturer in Costume Theory and theatre costumer, Tshwane University of Technology
South African rapper Sho Madjozi is a bold and colourful presence in pop culture, as famous for her catchy lyrics as for using traditional clothing and dance in a fresh way.

The musician, actress and poet is also one of very few young South African artists working in a minority language, Xitsonga. With 12 official languages in South Africa, Xitsonga is the first language of only about 4.5%The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
