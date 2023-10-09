Sho Madjozi: the pop star using traditional culture to shape a fresh identity for young South Africans
By Owen Seda, Associate Professor in Performing Arts, Tshwane University of Technology
Motshidisi Manyeneng, Lecturer in Costume Theory and theatre costumer, Tshwane University of Technology
South African rapper Sho Madjozi is a bold and colourful presence in pop culture, as famous for her catchy lyrics as for using traditional clothing and dance in a fresh way.
The musician, actress and poet is also one of very few young South African artists working in a minority language, Xitsonga. With 12 official languages in South Africa, Xitsonga is the first language of only about 4.5%…
