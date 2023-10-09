Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: religious tension is getting worse – 5 factors driving groups apart

By Terje Ostebo, Chair of the Department of Religion and Professor at the Department of Religion and the Center for African Studies, University of Florida
Religion is highly present in Ethiopia. It’s visible in churches and mosques, in clothing, and in public rituals.

The country’s main religious communities are Orthodox Christians, Muslims and Protestants. It’s home to one of the world’s oldest churches and has the third-largest Muslim population in sub-Saharan Africa. Orthodox Christians account for about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Snapshots of an LGBTQ+ immigrant and refugee community in Brazil
~ How Russians fought Putinism: A documentary
~ Israel-Hamas war: updates on The Conversation's coverage of the conflict
~ Witchcraft in Ghana: help should come before accusations begin
~ Climate hazards aren't restricted by borders – African countries have taken a big step to address this
~ Sho Madjozi: the pop star using traditional culture to shape a fresh identity for young South Africans
~ Nagorno-Karabakh: What's next for the South Caucasus region following Azerbaijan's aggression against Armenians?
~ Cannabis in Canada: Debunking myths about the real impacts of legalization
~ How employers can tackle misconceptions about disabled people in the workplace
~ Türkiye: Council of Europe prize a reminder that Osman Kavala has not been forgotten
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter