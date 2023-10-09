How employers can tackle misconceptions about disabled people in the workplace
By Chloe G K Atkins, Visiting Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, University of Toronto
Isabelle Avakumovic-Pointon, PhD Student in History, University of British Columbia
Communities and employers miss out when they don’t embrace disabled employees. Companies must be supportive and proactive about including and accommodating people with disabilities.
