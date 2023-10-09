Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fair Play: Netflix drama reveals the dark side of being a woman in the financial services industry

By Ylva Baeckstrom, Senior Lecturer in Finance, King's College London
In the US, where Fair Play is set, women didn’t gain the legal right to be members of the New York Stock Exchange until 1967.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why a Southampton FC fan took their town to a historical 'leet' court over the colour of a bridge's lights
~ The power of pink: how Barbie's popularity is pushing back against Kremlin control of information
~ Why Labour's plan to 'rewrite Brexit' might not be as politically risky as it sounds
~ Centenarian blood tests give hints of the secrets to longevity
~ Are people born with good balance? A physical therapist explains the systems that help keep you on your toes
~ The Exorcist Believer: a real priest on why the film is 'potentially dangerous'
~ Glacial lake outburst floods in Alaska and the Himalayas show evolving hazards in a warming world
~ Today's white working-class young men who turn to racist violence are part of a long, sad American history
~ Global: ‘Predator Files’ spyware scandal reveals brazen targeting of civil society, politicians and officials
~ Senate committee says government should 'immediately review' its rejection of Qatar flights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter