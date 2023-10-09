Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The power of pink: how Barbie's popularity is pushing back against Kremlin control of information

By Marina Miron, Post-doctoral Researcher, King's College London
Underground screenings of the summer’s Hollywood blockbuster Barbie are now being shown around Russia, despite the film being frowned on by government officials.

The fantasy comedy film, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, is being shown at some Russian cinemas as well as other venues. Some places are using pirated copies with bad voiceovers. However, the film has been criticised…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
