Human Rights Observatory

Why did Hamas attack, and why now? What does it hope to gain?

By Ian Parmeter, Research Scholar, Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, Australian National University
Hamas named its action ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’, which emphasises what it sees as Israeli acts of desecration of a holy Islamic site in Jerusalem.The Conversation


© The Conversation
