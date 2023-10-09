Tolerance.ca
Israel/Palestine: Devastating Civilian Toll as Parties Flout Legal Obligations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on the evening of May 11, 2021. © 2021 Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via AP (Jerusalem) – Palestinian armed groups carried out a deadly assault on October 7, 2023, that killed several hundred Israeli civilians and led to Israeli counterstrikes that killed hundreds of Palestinians, Human Rights Watch said in releasing a questions and answers document about the international humanitarian law standards governing the current hostilities. As of October 8, the attacks by Palestinian armed groups killed more than 677 Israelis and…


