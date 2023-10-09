Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Punish the Victim, says Kazakhstan Parliamentarian

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters attend a rally in defense of women's rights on International Women’s Day in Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 8, 2021. © 2021 Kushamanov Didar/Majority World/Universal Images Group via Getty Images A deputy from Kazakhstan’s lower chamber of Parliament, the Mazhilis, has made an outrageous proposal to punish women for provoking abuse by their husbands. This, in a country where police receive more than 100,000 domestic violence complaints annually. In a September 26 meeting, where parliament’s Legislation and Judicial Reform Committee was discussing measures to combat…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why did Hamas attack, and why now? What does it hope to gain?
~ Israel/Palestine: Devastating Civilian Toll as Parties Flout Legal Obligations
~ Syria: World Court Begins Watershed Torture Case
~ The unprecedented attack against Israel by Hamas included precise armed drones and thousands of rockets
~ Romantic heroes or ‘one of us’ – how we judge political leaders is rarely objective or rational
~ New Zealand’s carbon emissions are on the way down – thanks in part to policies now under threat
~ There's a hidden source of excess nutrients suffocating the Great Barrier Reef. We found it
~ Australian video-game music is an exciting area of cultural activity – and you should be paying attention
~ Alienation and hidden histories: 'unsettling' new Australian stories reveal a distorted world
~ Australia's teacher workforce has a diversity problem. Here's how we can fix it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter