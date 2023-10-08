Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Romantic heroes or ‘one of us’ – how we judge political leaders is rarely objective or rational

By Suze Wilson, Senior Lecturer, School of Management, Massey University
Personal bias, upbringing and even popular dramas can influence the way we evaluate political leadership. As election day nears, how might we make more balanced judgments?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New Zealand’s carbon emissions are on the way down – thanks in part to policies now under threat
~ There's a hidden source of excess nutrients suffocating the Great Barrier Reef. We found it
~ Australian video-game music is an exciting area of cultural activity – and you should be paying attention
~ Alienation and hidden histories: 'unsettling' new Australian stories reveal a distorted world
~ Australia's teacher workforce has a diversity problem. Here's how we can fix it
~ There are 750 unidentified human remains in Australia. Could your DNA help solve one of these cold cases?
~ China's youth unemployment problem has become a crisis we can no longer ignore
~ GPs could improve access to ADHD treatment. But we still need specialists to diagnose and start medication
~ Voice support falls in Newspoll to new low, but is up in Resolve though still well behind
~ Hamas assault echoes 1973 Arab-Israeli war – a shock attack and questions of political, intelligence culpability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter