New Zealand’s carbon emissions are on the way down – thanks in part to policies now under threat
By Robert McLachlan, Professor in Applied Mathematics, Massey University
Ian Mason, Adjunct Senior Fellow in Renewable Energy Systems Engineering, University of Canterbury
Policies and funds to decarbonise high-emitting industries and electrify transport are already delivering emissions cuts. But they are at risk of being disestablished or weakened.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 8, 2023