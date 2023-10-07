Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel peace prize 2023: award for Iranian women's rights protester highlights fight against declining democracy around the world

By Leïla Choukroune, Professor of International Law, University of Portsmouth
The Nobel peace prize committee noted that awards in recent years highlight pressure on democracy which they say is in decline around the world.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
