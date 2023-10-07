Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'No' campaign is dominating the Voice debate among Chinese Australians on WeChat: new research

By Fan Yang, Research fellow at Melbourne Law School, the University of Melbourne and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society., The University of Melbourne
One ‘no’ video was reposted more than 10,000 times by WeChat users, while a ‘yes’ video from the Victorian Labor Party was shared only 25 times.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Examining the issues of climate change and water scarcity in Tanzania, and exploring viable solutions
~ US: Extreme Anti-Immigrant Proposals in Texas
~ Protect Humanity from Killer Robots
~ NYC Mayor Should Prioritize Human Rights over Harmful Discourse
~ Nobel Prize for Narges Mohammadi highlights 'courage and determination' of Iranian women
~ The history of the Yellow Book – the 19th century journal that celebrated women writers
~ Theresa Kufuor: Ghana's former first lady was a quiet and unobtrusive champion of change
~ Cameroon: The unlawful killings of two people by separatists must not go unpunished
~ Iran: Independent investigation into schoolgirl’s critical injuries needed amid mounting evidence of a cover up
~ Tajikistan: Exiled Activists’ Relatives Detained over Protest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter