Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NYC Mayor Should Prioritize Human Rights over Harmful Discourse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ecuadorean Foreign Minister Gustavo Manrique, right, shakes hands with New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a meeting on migration in Quito, Ecuador, October 6, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa This week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams began a four-day trip to Mexico, Ecuador, and Colombia. He plans to visit the Darién Gap, a dangerous jungle in the Colombia-Panama border region that over 300,000 migrants and refugees have crossed this year, mostly heading to the United States. Mayor Adams wants to tell people seeking to migrate to New York that the city is “at…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
