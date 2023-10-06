Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel Prize for Narges Mohammadi highlights 'courage and determination' of Iranian women

The Nobel Committee’s decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize to imprisoned Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi underscores the “courage and determination” of the women of Iran, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Friday.


© United Nations
