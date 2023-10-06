Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Theresa Kufuor: Ghana's former first lady was a quiet and unobtrusive champion of change

By Lloyd Amoah, Lecturer of Political Science, University of Ghana
Flags have been flying at half mast in Ghana in tribute to Theresa Kufuor, the wife of John Agyekum Kufuor, president of Ghana from 2000 to 2008. Born Theresa Mensah, the former first lady passed away on 1 October at the age of 87.

As a scholar of political science and international relations I followed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The history of the Yellow Book – the 19th century journal that celebrated women writers
~ Cameroon: The unlawful killings of two people by separatists must not go unpunished
~ Iran: Independent investigation into schoolgirl’s critical injuries needed amid mounting evidence of a cover up
~ Tajikistan: Exiled Activists’ Relatives Detained over Protest
~ Nobel Peace Prize choice of Narges Mohammadi highlights 'courage and determination' of Iranian women
~ Discrimination against Nubians in pop culture and media
~ Could Donald Trump stand for US speaker? An expert explains
~ Nobel peace prize: Narges Mohammadi wins on behalf of thousands of Iranian women struggling for human rights
~ Meat tax: no UK politician is calling for one – but maybe they should
~ Discovery of half-a-million-year-old wooden structure shows we're wrong to underestimate our ancient relatives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter