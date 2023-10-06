Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Independent investigation into schoolgirl’s critical injuries needed amid mounting evidence of a cover up

By Amnesty International
The international community must demand that the Iranian authorities allow the UN Fact-Finding Mission and other independent monitors to enter the country to investigate the circumstances leading to the hospitalization of 16-year-old Armita Garawand, who fell unconscious on a Tehran metro train after reports she was assaulted by an enforcer of Iran’s compulsory veiling laws, […] The post Iran: Independent investigation into schoolgirl’s critical injuries needed amid mounting evidence of a cover up appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
