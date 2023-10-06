Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tajikistan: Exiled Activists’ Relatives Detained over Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, for the Central Asia Summit in Berlin, September 29, 2023. © 2023 Kay Nietfeld/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Berlin, October 6, 2023) – The authorities in Tajikistan have detained relatives of their country’s opposition diaspora members who held protests during President Emomali Rakhmon’s recent visit to Germany, Human Rights Watch said today. Almost 50 relatives in Tajikistan were detained and questioned. Some were released, but many remain behind bars on unclear charges. “The Tajik…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
