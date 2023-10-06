Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Discrimination against Nubians in pop culture and media

By Global Voices MENA
Nubians grapple with the harmful impact of stereotyping in media, causing feelings of invisibility, exclusion, and self-censorship. This in turn marginalize them and obscure their cultural contributions and expression.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could Donald Trump stand for US speaker? An expert explains
~ Nobel peace prize: Narges Mohammadi wins on behalf of thousands of Iranian women struggling for human rights
~ Meat tax: no UK politician is calling for one – but maybe they should
~ Discovery of half-a-million-year-old wooden structure shows we're wrong to underestimate our ancient relatives
~ Dengue: why is this sometimes fatal disease increasing around the world?
~ Jon Fosse: Nobel prize in literature winner is a playwright who puts outsiders centre stage
~ What you should (and shouldn't) do with all of your old phone chargers and other e-waste
~ What the decision to curtail HS2 and embrace cars means for the UK's cities
~ Nobel Peace Prize Winner Narges Mohammadi must be released immediately and unconditionally
~ Prominent Chinese Activist Seriously Ill in Prison
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter