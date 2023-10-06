Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could Donald Trump stand for US speaker? An expert explains

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
The roiling civil war on Capitol Hill that’s led to the ousting of Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the US House of Representatives has left Republicans scrambling for a replacement. With no clear successor, the risk of further acute embarrassment to the party, and a slew of legislative priorities on the docket, desperation may already be setting in.

That’s led some to float the possibility of a left-field pick for the speakership…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
