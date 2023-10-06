Tolerance.ca
Discovery of half-a-million-year-old wooden structure shows we're wrong to underestimate our ancient relatives

By Shadreck Chirikure, Prof of Archaeological Science & British Academy Global Professor, University of Oxford
To most people, complex technologies separate modern humans from their ancestors who lived in the Stone Age, thousands or hundreds of thousands of years ago. In today’s fast changing world, older technologies, even those from a few years ago, are often described dismissively as “Stone Age”.

Such terms serve to disconnect us from our ancient relatives, who were much more sophisticated than we sometimes think they were.

A team led by archaeologist Larry Barham at the University of Liverpool recently published robust and well dated evidence for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
