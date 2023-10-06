Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jon Fosse: Nobel prize in literature winner is a playwright who puts outsiders centre stage

By Rikard Hoogland, Senior Lecturer & Associate Professor in Theatre Studies, Department of Culture & Aesthetics, Stockholm University
The prize has gone to a Norwegian playwright and novelist whose work examines the lives of ordinary people on the outer reaches of society.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Discrimination against Nubians in pop culture and media
~ Could Donald Trump stand for US speaker? An expert explains
~ Nobel peace prize: Narges Mohammadi wins on behalf of thousands of Iranian women struggling for human rights
~ Meat tax: no UK politician is calling for one – but maybe they should
~ Discovery of half-a-million-year-old wooden structure shows we're wrong to underestimate our ancient relatives
~ Dengue: why is this sometimes fatal disease increasing around the world?
~ What you should (and shouldn't) do with all of your old phone chargers and other e-waste
~ What the decision to curtail HS2 and embrace cars means for the UK's cities
~ Nobel Peace Prize Winner Narges Mohammadi must be released immediately and unconditionally
~ Prominent Chinese Activist Seriously Ill in Prison
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter